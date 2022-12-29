Average gas prices in the South Okanagan-Similkameen higher than anywhere in the valley

The average price of regular fuel in communities across the RDOS is $1.53 a litre

Average gas prices in the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen are higher than in the Central and North Okanagan, on average. (Photo: Tyler Harper)

Gas prices in the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen are higher by as much as 16 cents a litre, on average, compared to communities in the central and north districts of the valley.

According to gasbuddy.com, the average price of regular fuel in the RDOS is $1.53 a litre, up from $1.43 in the Central Okanagan Regional District and $1.37 in the North Okanagan Regional District.

While prices in Penticton, Summerland, Keremeos, Osoyoos and Oliver range anywhere from $1.44 to $1.53, one station in Princeton has regular fuel listed at $1.86 a litre.

While gas prices were hovering around $1.43 to $1.45 in West Kelowna and Kelowna last week, Penticton still sat at $1.53.

As of Thursday, Dec. 29, the average price of gas in the Greater Vancouver Regional District is $1.69. Traditionally, the Okanagan has enjoyed lower prices than Metro Vancouver, but that has not been the case since the spike in gas prices started in May. Since then, prices have remained lower on the Coast than here.

”Canada’s Heat Map” on GasBuddy.com, indicating average gas prices across B.C. (Photo- GasBuddy.com)

Penticton cleared $2 a litre on May 18 and remained there for most of the early summer. In August, gas stations were regularly out of regular gas.

The average price of regular fuel across the Columbia-Shuswap Regional District, however, is $1.76, the highest mark in B.C.

