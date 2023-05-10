Avalanche control to cause closure, delays on Highway 1 west of Revelstoke

Work will begin at 8 a.m. on May 11

Avalanche control work on Highway 1 west of Revelstoke will cause road closures and delays on Thursday (May 11).

Work planned on Highway 1 between Griffin Lake Avalanche Gate and Clanwilliam Bridge will close the road from 8 a.m to 9 a.m. on Thursday morning.

Following that, work at Three Valley Avalanche Gate, 16 km west of Revelstoke, will cause up to 20-minute delays for travellers heading through the area from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Updates available on drivebc.ca.

