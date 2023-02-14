Highway 1, about 46 km east of Revelstoke, looking east. (DriveBC)

Highway 1, about 46 km east of Revelstoke, looking east. (DriveBC)

Avalanche control closes highway between Revelstoke and Golden

Road is expected to reopen at 1:30 p.m. PST

Highway 1 east of Revelstoke will be closed until this afternoon for avalanche control work.

Work between the Illecillewaet Brake Check and Glacier National Park West Boundary will keep the road closed until 1:30 p.m. this afternoon (Feb. 14).

Detour not available. Watch for traffic control.

READ MORE: kɬusx̌nitkʷ: The original and accurate name for ‘Okanagan Lake’

READ MORE: Parliament officially named City of Revelstoke’s Chief Administrative Officer

@josh_piercey
josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

GoldenRevelstoke

Previous story
kɬusx̌nitkʷ: The original and accurate name for ‘Okanagan Lake’
Next story
Vancouver police officer guilty of assault with weapon in arrest of jaywalking man

Just Posted

Penticton Landmark Cinemas extended the run of Penticton made movie Drinkwater into November 2022. With huge local interest in the movie, the theatre decided to provide more showings. Now it will air on Amazon Prime. (Poster)
Beloved Penticton-made movie Drinkwater airs on Amazon Prime

A Penticton letter writer questions why there can’t be a place for people experiencing homelessness to go during the day instead of wandering the streets. (File photo)
Letter: Why not offer day care for Penticton’s homeless?

The number of crimes overall is down in Keremeos, however violent crimes did see an increase in 2022. (Black Press Media file photo)
Violent crime up 14% in Keremeos in 2022

The Apex Mountain Resort is nominated for this year’s Mackenzie Top Peak, an award handed to the most invested ski community in Canada. (Photo courtesy Apex Mountain Resort)
Ski limbo and conga lines: Show your team spirit to make Apex Mountain the best in Canada