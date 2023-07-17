Assault in Kelowna leads to multiple arrests, hospital visit

Blood could be seen on the sidewalk of Leon Ave. after an altercation on July 16

Kelowna RCMP outside an apartment building in the 900-block of Leon Avenue July 16, 2023. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)

An assault that caused the closure of Leon Avenue last night is now under investigation by the Kelowna RCMP.

On July 16, at approximately 10:45 p.m. an assault between several people took place on the 900 Block of Leon Ave.

Cpl. Michael Gauthier of the Kelowna RCMP said that the people involved knew each other and the incident is the result of a dispute between the parties.

Multiple people were arrested and one person was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Blood splatter could be seen on the sidewalk and one witness told Capital News that they heard mention of knives.

Gauthier explained that there was a large police presence on the scene because an onlooker told the RCMP that they believed that there was a firearm involved.

However, police have since determined that there was no firearm and there was no threat to the public.

