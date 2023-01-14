Apex Mountain Resort’s skating loop is temporarily closed because of fallen trees. (Photo- Apex Mountain Resort/Facebook)

Apex Mountain Resort’s skating loop is temporarily closed because of fallen trees. (Photo- Apex Mountain Resort/Facebook)

Apex Mountain skating loop closes due to large number of fallen trees

The resort says the loop will be closed for at least one week; night skating closed for even longer

A large number of fallen trees has forced the closure of Apex Mountain Resort’s skating loop for at least one week.

The resort took to Facebook on Friday, Jan. 13, to report the damages on and around the skating rink.

“After analyzing the extent of the damages around and on the skating loop, it is estimated that the loop will be closed for at least a week, with night skating closed even longer,” the resort wrote.

Located west of Penticton, the resort says its closure will ensure the safety of both customers and the Apex community.

“Please also note that we do have a hockey tournament on this weekend, so the rink will have limited availability for leisure skating,” they added.

People are asked to call 250-292-8222 for rink updates.

The Apex Volunteer Fire Rescue also reported Friday that power may be intermittent, with FortisBC crews working to remove trees off of power lines.

“Keep an eye out for trees with tops that may break if you are outside and keep your distance,” the department wrote on Facebook.

VIDEO: Best snow conditions Apex Mountain has ever seen for opening day

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

KeremeosNewsPenticton

Previous story
Police investigating sexual assault of sex worker in Vernon

Just Posted

Penticton’s Peach City Beach Cruise returned after two-year hiatus in 2022 to entertain car lovers across the province. (Logan Lockhart- Western News)
Registration opens for 21st annual Peach City Beach Cruise in Penticton

Apex Mountain Resort’s skating loop is temporarily closed because of fallen trees. (Photo- Apex Mountain Resort/Facebook)
Apex Mountain skating loop closes due to large number of fallen trees

The Penticton Vees downed the Trail Smoke Eaters Friday night, Jan. 13, for their 31st victory of the season. (Photo- Jennifer Small)
Penticton Vees overcome 3 first-period injuries to defeat Trail Smoke Eaters 7-2

This group actually created cork vests that say half corked on the back during the 2022 Half-Corked Marathon. (Royal LePage)
Almost time to draw tickets for Oliver Half Corked Marathon