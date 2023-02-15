Anti-bullying pink shirts support Kelowna Indigenous youth

The Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society is selling Indigenous-designed pink shirts for anti-bullying day.
The vibrant tops feature a phrase which translates to “we walk hand in hand,” and the image of a hand making the sign for ‘I love you.’
“We walk hand in hand means that we walk beside each-other… and we think thats a really great notion to promote,” said Brayana Petti, from the Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society.
All proceeds from sales will be invested back into programs for Indigenous Youth in Kelowna.
To purchase a shirt and learn more about the activities offered at the Friendship Society visit kfs.bc.ca.
