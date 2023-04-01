A proposal for a five-storey mixed-use development for Martin Street. The project would have commercial space and 18 residential units. (Monique Tamminga Western News)

Another 5-storey development proposed for Penticton’s downtown

The mixed-use project would be located on Martin Street next to the Theo’s parking lot

A new five-storey development is headed to Penticton council on April 3.

The proposed project would cover two properties on Martin Street near Eckhardt Avenue.

Before the combined commercial and residential project can go forward, it needs updates to the land use designation and zoning for the property to allow for mixed-use.

The building would have about 1,200 square-feet of commercial space located on the ground floor facing Martin Street, and 18 residential units would be located in the rest of the building.

Council will also be asked whether they will consider allowing the developer to buy back 0.91 metres of right-of-way the city had acquired previously for possibly widening Martin Street in the future.

Once council hears the project on April 3, the project will then mostly likely head to a public hearing on April 18. It is possible that council could reject it.

The city’s public engagement on the development received 110 responses between Feb. 9 and March 9.

According to the report being presented to city council, out of that engagement the feedback had a majority in support of the project. A quarter of those that responded were in support of the zoning change with some conditions related to parking.

A very small minority, 4.7 per cent of responses, were not in favour of changing the land use designation, and 11.4 per cent were somewhat or strongly opposed to the project as presented compared to 63.8% strongly support and 21% somewhat supporting it.

