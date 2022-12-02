The Spirit of British Columbia has been stalled due to a mechanical error. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Spirit of British Columbia has been stalled due to a mechanical error. (Black Press Media file photo)

Anchor issue causing BC Ferries delays between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen

Spirit of British Columbia drops anchor off Mayne Island

A BC Ferries vessel unexpectedly dropped anchor near Mayne Island.

The 1 p.m. sailing between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen is moving again after the Spirit of British Columbia experienced starboard anchor issues.

Passengers on board reported on social media that the vessel unexpectedly dropped anchor on Friday (Dec. 2).

On board, Bob Ransford tweeted passengers were experiencing strong “shuddering” as the crew tried to resolve the situation.

The 3 p.m. sailing from Tsawwassen was cancelled as well as the 5 p.m. sailing from Swartz Bay. The 7 p.m. sailing from Tsawwassen and the 9 p.m. sailing from Swartz Bay are at risk of being cancelled.

ALSO READ: BC Ferries cancels sailings between Greater Victoria, mainland

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

BCFerries

Previous story
Lace your skates: Penticton’s $1.1M outdoor rink soon opens to public
Next story
University of Victoria shooting threat found on bathroom wall sparks evacuation

Just Posted

City Hall File,
After 6 years without change, Penticton looking at hiking electricity costs

The outdoor rink next to Penticton City Hall will open for the new season on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. (Logan Lockhart, Western News)
Lace your skates: Penticton’s $1.1M outdoor rink soon opens to public

The Harlem Globetrotters’ Spread Game Tour made a stop at Penticton’s South Okanagan Events Centre (SOEC) on Tuesday night (Jan. 25). (Logan Lockhart, Western News)
Harlem Globetrotters return to Penticton in 2023 for 3rd straight year

Penticton council will vote on a notice of motion on Tuesday, Dec. 6, that calls for the suspension of the city’s on-street paid parking program. (File photo)
End paid parking, support downtown businesses: Penticton councillor