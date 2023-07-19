BREAKING: Amber Alert issued for 2 Surrey children last seen in Kelowna, B.C.

Surrey RCMP have issued an Amber Alert for eight-year-old Aurora Bolton and 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton.Surrey RCMP have issued an Amber Alert for eight-year-old Aurora Bolton and 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton.
Police believe a 2012 Dodge D250 (BC Licence SJ2708) is suspected to be associated with the suspect.Police believe a 2012 Dodge D250 (BC Licence SJ2708) is suspected to be associated with the suspect.
She is described as a 45-year-old Caucasian with brown hair and brown eyes.She is described as a 45-year-old Caucasian with brown hair and brown eyes.

Surrey RCMP have issued an Amber Alert for eight-year-old Aurora Bolton and 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton.

Aurora and Joshuah were on vacation with their mother in the Kelowna area, police say. The children were not returned to their father. They were reported missing to Surrey RCMP on Tuesday (July 18).

Aurora is described as Caucasian with brown hair. Joshuah is described as Caucasian with brown hair. Their last known location was Krafty’s Kitchen and Bar in Kelowna. An employee at the restaurant told Black Press they do not remember serving the children.

Police are also looking for Verity Bolton. She is described as a 45-year-old Caucasian with brown hair and brown eyes.

A 2012 Dodge D250 (BC Licence SJ2708) is believed to be associated with the suspect.

If you see the children, the mom or the vehicle, police say to call 911.

More to come…


anna.burns@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Anna on Twitter

Amber AlertBreaking NewsKelownasurrey rcmp

Previous story
A vast problem: Coast guard floats new solution to abandoned boat problem
Next story
Canadian Armed Forces responding to unexploded ordnance at Keremeos landfill

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP have issued an Amber Alert for eight-year-old Aurora Bolton and 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton.
BREAKING: Amber Alert issued for 2 Surrey children last seen in Kelowna, B.C.

The Keremeos Transfer Station was closed on July 19 after unexploded ordinance was discovered. Canadian Armed Forces, RCMP and the Regional District of Okanagan SImilkameen worked to safely dispose of the ordinance. (Google Streetview)
Canadian Armed Forces responding to unexploded ordnance at Keremeos landfill

B.C. Minister of Addictions and Mental Health Jennifer Whiteside came to Penticton on July 19 to speak to the coming Car 40 program, which is expected in the fall of 2023. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
VIDEO: Minister of Mental Health and Addictions talks Car 40 in Penticton

Section No. 4 of Penticton’s lake-to-lake bike lane on Martin Street was completed in 2021. Three councillors are joining together in presenting a motion that explores the potential changes that can be made to the section’s design. (File photo)
Penticton city councillors want 2nd look at downtown bike lane design