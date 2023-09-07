Alberta woman arrested in connection with stolen vehicle stopped near Vernon

An Alberta woman driving a stolen vehicle was stopped and arrested by RCMP officers in Vernon on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

RCMP received information at around 9:30 a.m. about a stolen black Toyota Yaris heading southbound on Highway 97A from Sicamous toward Enderby. The vehicle had failed to stop earlier for police in Revelstoke, and was also involved in a collision in Sicamous.

“In the interest of public safety, police did not pursue the vehicle and an RCMP Air Services unit was utilized to track the vehicle,” said Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski.

“The car continued to be driven dangerously along the highway into Vernon where an officer from the RCMP’s Southeast District Emergency Response Team safely intercepted and disabled it to prevent any further risk to the public.”

The driver, and lone occupant, was arrested without incident.

Brittany Lalonde, 38, has been charged with one count each of possession of stolen property and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle. She was remanded in custody until her next scheduled court appearance Friday, Sept. 8.

AlbertaNorth Okanagan Regional DistrictRCMPSicamousstolen autos