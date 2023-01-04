RCMP has confirmed with Black Press that a large, brown “aggressive” Mastiff dog that bit a bystander is still on the loose. (Twitter - RCMP)

RCMP has confirmed with Black Press that a large, brown “aggressive” Mastiff dog that bit a bystander is still on the loose. (Twitter - RCMP)

Aggressive dog still on the loose in Penticton, RCMP confirm

The brown Mastiff dog was deemed aggressive by police after biting a bystander on Monday, Jan. 2

An aggressive dog that got loose, bit a bystander and ran away during an impaired driving investigation on Monday, Jan. 2, has yet to be located by police.

RCMP has confirmed with Black Press that the large, brown Mastiff is still on the loose after it escaped a vehicle near the Edgewater Motel at the intersection of Skaha Lake Road and Channel Parkway during a traffic stop at around 1 p.m. on Monday.

Police added in an update Wednesday, Jan. 4, that a bystander was bitten by the dog.

According to Const. James Grandy, a member of the public has since spotted the dog on the west side of the Channel, near Green Avenue West. Still, its current location can not be confirmed.

The public is asked to call the police or the SPCA if they spot the Mastiff.

READ MORE: RCMP warn about aggressive dog on the loose in Penticton

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

NewsPentictonRCMP

Previous story
VIDEO: ‘Frustration’ felt after woman steals employee tip jar from Penticton cannabis shop
Next story
Holiday rush slows down at Kelowna’s airport as majority of bags picked up

Just Posted

Penticton’s city works crews arriving on Tuesday, Jan. 3 to deal with a broken water main in front of the Ramada hotel. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Expect delays for road repairs along Highway 97 in Penticton

RCMP has confirmed with Black Press that a large, brown “aggressive” Mastiff dog that bit a bystander is still on the loose. (Twitter - RCMP)
Aggressive dog still on the loose in Penticton, RCMP confirm

A confrontation between a Cannabis Cottage employee in Penticton and a woman who apparently stole an employee tip jar filled with an estimated hundreds of dollars. (Courtesy- Cannabis Cottage)
VIDEO: ‘Frustration’ felt after woman steals employee tip jar from Penticton cannabis shop

The Avian flu has been detected in Summerland and a protected zone has been set up by the CFIA. (Black Press file photo)
Avian influenza detected in Summerland