Evacuation alert issued for 85 Shuswap properties at Adams Lake

The Thompson Nicola Regional District issued an evacuation alert Monday, Aug. 7, for 85 properties west of Adams Lake. The alert comes in response to the Bush Creek East wildfire, which has been burning since July 12. (TNRD image)

Eighty-five more properties at Adams Lake are now under an evacuation alert due to the Bush Creek East wildfire

The alert, issued Monday afternoon (Aug. 7) by the Thompson Nicola Regional District, runs from the west side of Forest Lake to Agate Bay, and any properties outlined in the map released by the regional district (see below) .

The TNRD said to ensure the safety of residents, it has closed the Agate Bay boat launch for recreational use until further notice.

“Enforcement measures will be in place to ensure recreational watercraft do not access the lake using this boat launch,” said the TNRD, which also warned watercraft must not travel south of Agate Bay, and must stay away from BC Wildfire Service aircraft conducting wildfire suppression activities.

The alert comes a day after the TNRD issued an evacuation order for an area along the west side of Adams Lake, from south of Agate Bay to north of the Adams Lake mill. Thirteen properties are within the order area.

“Conservation Officers and RCMP are patrolling on the lake to ensure that there is no access to current evacuation order areas,” said the TNRD.

Monday’s alert was issued to give those affected time to prepare to evacuate should it be found necessary.

“Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to an Evacuation Order; however, you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions,” said the TNRD.

As of Monday afternoon the Bush Creek blaze was estimated to be 1,789 hectares in size. The BC Wildfire Service warned there is a risk of thunderstorm activity in the late afternoon/early evening and that erratic winds could increase fire behaviour.

Read more: Evacuation order issued for 13 more properties at Adams Lake

Read more: VIDEO: No structures lost in Lower East Adams Lake blaze

lachlan@saobserver.net

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

B.C. Wildfires 2023ShuswapShuswap LakeThompson Nicola Regional District