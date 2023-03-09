Steven Marlo Gallagher is currently awaiting sentencing for one of three cases against him that are working their way through the courts. (RCMP)

Steven Marlo Gallagher is currently awaiting sentencing for one of three cases against him that are working their way through the courts. (RCMP)

Accused Osoyoos Canada Day shooter awaits sentencing on 1 of 3 cases against him

Steven Marlo Gallagher was due to be sentenced for a 2021 incident involving a firearm

The Oliver man charged in connection to a Canada Day shooting in Osoyoos will have to wait a little longer to learn his fate on other charges he is convicted of while his Gladue report is being prepared.

Steven Marlo Gallagher was due to be sentenced on March 9 in Penticton Provincial Court for charges of possession of a firearm while prohibited, careless use or storage of a firearm, occupying a vehicle with a firearm present and possessing a prohibited or restricted firearm stemming from an incident on April 4, 2021.

The sentencing was put over for at least two weeks in order for materials to be gathered for his Gladue report, which is used by judges when it comes to sentencing by collecting information on the unique circumstances of Indigenous individuals.

READ MORE: Man wanted in Osoyoos shooting turns himself in

Separately, Gallagher is facing two other criminal cases that are working their way through Penticton courts.

Gallagher was charged in an arson of an Oliver pharmacy in 2021, along with charges of recklessly discharging a firearm and aggravated assault from a Canada Day shooting at White Sands in Osoyoos last year.

The Oliver arson case is set to go to trial on May 1, and Gallagher is due to appear back in court over the Canada Day shooting on March 15.

In 2022, Gallagher was also charged with an assault at Big White, though charges were stayed later that year.

