‘Absolute shock’ after city staff cut Penticton Art Gallery fund by more than half

Penticton Art Gallery curator Paul Crawford in front of a piece of the historic Bob Ross exhibition in 2020. “We had 15,000 visitors over 71 days,” Crawford said of that exhibition. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

Penticton Art Gallery’s curator is an ‘absolute shock’ after city council cut the gallery’s grant funding by more than half.

Since that unexpected decision, Penticton Art Gallery has already had to cut back its summer exhibition after the surprise cut to funding when the gallery is already a quarter into their financial year.

During council’s budget deliberations on March 16, city staff recommended cutting back the gallery’s request of $130,000 to $55,000, which council voted to approve. That is less than the gallery received when Crawford started there 17 years ago.

“I was prepared to take a bit of a decrease, you can never take anything to be a sure thing, but to have your budget cut by over 50 per cent was an absolute shock,” said gallery director and curator Paul Crawford. “It tells me that either the city has no idea about what we do or they have no regard for what we do. They don’t see any value in it. That’s the real concern for me.”

Discussion from council on the topic was brief, with a single question clarifying previous funding before councillors moved to spend more than triple the time discussing the Penticton Royalty Society.

City staff’s reasoning for the reduced funding was because the gallery had a reduced need for financial help. Crawford disagrees.

More changes and cuts are also going to be necessary, and though Crawford hasn’t considered making cuts to the gallery’s employees, it may not be his choice.

“We’ve done a lot of work to build our capacity to have the staff that we have, so that’s certainly not something what I really want to want to consider this time,” said Crawford. “I’m really, really proud of the work that we’re able to do together, but that being said, you know, we will need to think of how we’re gonna make up this shortfall.”

Due to the significant delays to the beginning of the city’s budget process, from what is usually in November into mid-March, the cut hits the gallery after they had already budgeted for the year and begun to put together their programs and exhibitions.

The Penticton Art Gallery has brought in people from across B.C. and beyond with their exhibitions, particularly for their Bob Ross exhibition in 2020 which drew international attention to the city. Many of the exhibitions the gallery puts together tour as well, with one example provided by Crawford opening in Berlin and attended by locals from the Okanagan.

“It’s promoting our community.”

It’s not only the art gallery’s funding that was cut, but also the funding for the Ignite the Arts Festival on the eve of the event’s return to the city. The event’s collaborators at Penticton and District Arts Council, the En’owkin Centre and more in the community will also feel the hit.

As a result, the festival will be operating at a deficit for the year.

Crawford expressed his hope that city council will reconsider the value that the gallery brings to the community and review their decision.

The Western News has reached out to city staff to explain the rationale behind such a big funding cut but have not heard a reply yet. We will update the story once that city offers a response.

Making up for sudden cut of operating funding isn’t the only concern for Crawford, but the possible future consequences the substantial change may have on other sources of funding for the gallery.

“With our funding agencies, you know, to see an organization get cut by over 50 per cent in one year with no warning or whatever is a huge red flag and it could have a cascading effect that could ultimately lose way more money from other people,” said Crawford. “The whole thing is a compounding problem that we potentially could find ourselves in.”

