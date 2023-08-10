Abbotsford 2023 55-Plus BC Games volunteers recently visited Centennial Pool, which will be hosting swimming competitions. (Submitted photo)

Abbotsford 2023 55-Plus BC Games volunteers recently visited Centennial Pool, which will be hosting swimming competitions. (Submitted photo)

Abbotsford 2023 55-Plus BC Games still accepting volunteers

Event runs from Aug. 22 to 26 at venues in and around Abbotsford

The Abbotsford 2023 55-Plus BC Games are less than two weeks away and organizers have stated there are still several volunteer positions that are available to be filled.

A total of 1,200 volunteers is the goal for the event, which runs at venues in and around Abbotsford from Aug. 22 to 26.

Three examples of volunteer positions with spots available include:

  • Medical volunteers – first responders, sport venue first aid and physiotherapists to work in the Games Medical Centre.
  • Logistic volunteers – responsible for transport, set up and take down tables/tents/chairs/signage/supplies at event sites. Lifting is required.
  • Hosts – at the centre of the action at our event venues supporting participants, other volunteers and fans.

There is a pop up volunteer recruitment event happening today (Aug. 10) at Highstreet Shopping Centre from 4 to 7 p.m. outside the movie theatre. Those interested can meet some of the 55-Plus BC Games team, learn more about volunteer opportunities and sign up.

The 55-Plus BC Games will have 23 sports plus special events, including the opening ceremonies and accreditation, with which volunteers can get involved.

It all kicks off with the opening ceremonies, which are scheduled to occur at Rotary Stadium on Aug. 23 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.

For more information on the event, visit 55plusbcgames.org/abbotsford2023.

abbotsfordBC Gamesvolunteers

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
15 vehicles impounded near Keremeos over B.C. Day long weekend
Next story
Nearly 200-year-old violin stolen in Kelowna alley

Just Posted

One of the15 vehicles being impounded for excessive speed on Highway 3 over the long weekend. (BC Highway Patrol)
15 vehicles impounded near Keremeos over B.C. Day long weekend

Big Cat Wildfire owner Mike Smesman carries the folded flag at the head of the procession to the memorial of fallen firefighter Zak Muise in Penticton. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Muise mourned in Penticton: ‘Thank you for your service, Big Cat Bravo 20’

Penticton Western News’ Tracey Anderson with a Skyhawks parachuting expert high above Penticton on Wednesday before the Canadian Armed Forces demonstration team drops into Peach Fest. (Canadian Army)
VIDEO: Western News joins SkyHawks parachute team high above Penticton

Thursday, Aug. 10, is DQ Miracle Treat Day, with 15 DQ outlets in the Okanagan-Shuswap taking part. Proceeds from the sale of DQ Blizzards on Thursday will benefit Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals across Canada, including BC Children’s Hospital in Vancouver. (Black Press - file photo)
Blizzard forecast in Okanagan Thursday to benefit BC Children’s Hospital