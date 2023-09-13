Abandoned shopping cart bylaw pushed to next Penticton council meeeting

City looks at fines, storage fees against stores, as well as requiring labels and wheel locks

This long train of shopping carts is a regular sight around Penticton. (Facebook)

A decision on whether to implement tough measures to deal with abandoned shopping carts in Penticton will have to wait until another day.

After a lengthy meeting on Tuesday, followed by a lengthy evening meeting including a public hearing, council decided to address the shopping cart motion at its next gathering on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

City staff are recommending a series of measures including requiring shopping stores to put on wheel locks and geofencing on carts and issuing fines against stores to deal with many shopping carts stolen and used around the city.

“Currently, staff receive daily calls about abandoned shopping carts in inappropriate locations — parks, creeks, side of roads, private properties, back lanes. When calls come in, the Community Safety Officers (CSOs) or other city staff retrieve the shopping carts, empty them (if required), and store them at City Yards,” said the city report. “Some stores retrieve them on a regular basis and others not frequently enough.”

At any given time, the city can be storing 100 carts which takes up staff time and space in the yard.

The recommendations going to council are:

• Businesses must label shopping carts with store information and register contact information with the city

• Businesses must not permit carts to be removed from their premises, by taking ‘reasonable measures’ to reduce the unauthorized removal of carts, such as utilizing wheel locking technology, GPS chips, hired security or other methods

• Businesses must retrieve carts belonging to the store within a specified time and accept carts belonging to the business

• Appropriate fines to be instituted for violations of the regulations

• Minimal storage fee for cart storage at City Yards

“The approach that is being suggested is one that is more proactive to manage the situation and deal with the unsightliness of abandoned carts,” said Blake Laven, the city’s director of development services.

“There is an underlying societal issue at play but we have found examples from other communities that show a path forward to improving the situation, without targeting people experiencing homelessness.”

