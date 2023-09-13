The Kelowna RCMP, BC Highway Patrol, and Kelowna Municipal Traffic Services will be patrolling school zones for the next couple weeks to help enforce the speed limit of 30 km/h, which is in place from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on school days. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

88 warning tickets handed out during first week of school in Kelowna

All 88 tickets were for speeding in a school zone

The first week of back to school is like training camp – parents, students and teachers are all getting back into the swing of things and into a routine. With class back in session, one of the many concepts to get used to again is school zones.

School zones are back in effect from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Across Kelowna during the first week of school, the Kelowna RCMP and BC Highway Patrol handed out a total of 88 warning tickets to people who were caught speeding in a school zone.

“It is imperative to emphasize that it’s everyone’s responsibility to keep school zones safe by reducing our speed and remain vigilant,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera.

The RCMP are also reminding the public to stay off their phones and hand-held devices when driving, whether in a school zone or not.

