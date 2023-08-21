McDougall Creek wildfire: More evacuation orders rescinded in West Kelowna

Sixty firefighters worked through the night to protect structures in West Kelowna

UPDATE: 10:40 p.m.

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre is rescinding the evacuation order for the following West Kelowna properties and placed them on evacuation alert due to McDougall Creek fire.

All properties on 2210 Horizon Drive.

The following Smith Creek properties:

* 3031 ELLIOTT RD

* 3081 ELLIOTT RD

* 3101 ELLIOTT RD

* 3121 ELLIOTT RD

* 3131 ELLIOTT RD

* 3133 ELLIOTT RD

* 3135 ELLIOTT RD

* 3137 ELLIOTT RD

* 3139 ELLIOTT RD

* 3141 ELLIOTT RD

* 3143 ELLIOTT RD

* 3131 HAROLD RD

* 3161 HAROLD RD

* 3106 SMITH CREEK RD

* 3112 SMITH CREEK RD

* 3118 SMITH CREEK RD

* 3124 SMITH CREEK RD

* 3148 SMITH CREEK RD

* 3154 SMITH CREEK RD

* 3160 SMITH CREEK RD

* 3164 SMITH CREEK RD

* 3168 SMITH CREEK RD

* 3172 SMITH CREEK RD

* 3178 SMITH CREEK RD

* 3184 SMITH CREEK RD

UPDATE: 9:30 p.m.

Evacuation orders for some properties within Westbank First Nation are being rescinded and placed on alert, due to the McDougall Creek wildfire.

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre is rescinding orders for properties located on Westbank First Nation IR#10 South of North Lindley and Bear Creek Road, and placing them on evacuation alert only, as of 9:15 p.m.:

These properties include:

ABEL PL

ABEL ST

ALEXANDER PL

BAYVIEW CRT

BEACH VIEW LANE

BROOKSIDE PL

CAMPBELL PL

CAMPBELL PLACE

CAMPBELL RD

CAWSTON AVE

CREST RIDGE LANE

DERRICKSON PL

ESSEN RD

FERRY WHARF RD

HARBOUR GREEN RD

HARBOUR POINTE LANE

HARBOUR VIEW BLVD

HARBOUR VIEW CRES

HIGHWAY 97

HIGHWAY 97 S

HIGHWAY 97 S

HORIZON DR

KATHERINE RD

LAKE BREEZE RD

LAKE VISTA DR

LAKE VISTA RD

MANUEL RD

MARINA WAY

MARINA WAY E

MICHELLE CRES

NANCEE WAY

NANCEE WAY CRT

OLD FERRY WHARF RD

ROSIE DR

SNEENA RD

SPLAND RD

TOMAT AVE

VIEWPOINT CRES

VIEWPOINT DR

WATERS EDGE LANE

WESTSIDE RD

WESTSIDE RD S

Residents on evacuation alert should be ready to leave their properties at any time.

The following areas located in Westbank First Nation remain on evacuation order:

* Sookinchute Court (all properties)

* Lindley Drive (all properties)

* 1525 Bear Creek Road (all properties)

* 1555 Bear Creek Road (all properties)

* 1595 Bear Creek Road (all properties)

UPDATE: 6:30 p.m.

The City of West Kelowna is reminding residents that the McDougall Creek wildfire is not considered held and the blaze is still burning aggressively in some areas.

The blaze is still and estimated 11,000 hectares in size. Visibility has been challenging and limited BC Wildfire’s ability to get an updated size of the blaze at this time.

There are more than 500 firefighters from different municipalities assisting BC Wildfire to battle the blaze.

A coordinated return and recovery plan between the Central Okanagan Emergency Centre (EOC) and the City of West Kelowna is underway. Updates will be issued by cordemergency.ca followed by city-specific information.

The Canada Task Force 1 team is currently on site performing difficult and dangerous tasks, such as mapping and identifying damaged and lost structures (with the challenges of melted street signs, house numbers missing, power lines down, etc). They are also calling in active fires, conducting searches and many other essential services.

BC Wildfire remains on scene overnight with direct response for protection and defense of properties and critical infrastructure as a priority.

Environment Canada is forecasting a 40 percent chance of showers with a risk of thunderstorms over the ridges for the Central Okanagan.

The McDougall Creek Wildfire, located approximately 10km north of the city of West Kelowna is approximately 11,000 hectares in size and is still burning out of control, one week after being discovered.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

The McDougall Creek wildfire is now part of the Grouse Complex, which also includes the Walroy Lake wildfire in Kelowna and the Clarke Creek wildfire in Lake Country.

For a map of evacuation orders and alerts visit cordemergency.ca/map.

There are 14 helicopters and 76 firefighters and operational field staff are responding to the incident in West Kelowna.

Sixty firefighters worked through the night to protect structures, while 165 personnel will be working to protect structures during the day.

There is no information on the exact number of structures damaged or destroyed by the blaze, but early reports suggest that it is “significant”.

Direct response for protection and defence of properties and critical infrastructure, like water treatment plants, is the priority of BC Wildfire Service this time.

Today, temperatures are expected to climb to 25C, with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Environment Canada has also issued a smokey skies bulletin. Both a local and provincial state of emergency has been declared as a result of the wildfires.

All indoor and outdoor services in West Kelowna have been postponed until further notice, including all summer camps, Park Play Day, sports fields and ice arenas including Jim Lind Arena and Royal LePage Place.

Transport Canada and the BC Wildfire Service prohibit the use of drones of any size near a wildfire. The operation of any aircraft not associated with fire suppression activities within a radius of five nautical miles around a fire, including unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs or drones), is illegal.

Anyone found interfering with wildfire control efforts may face penalties up to $100,000 and or up to one year in jail.

