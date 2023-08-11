3 weeks later: Wildfire south of Kamloops continues to burn

Warmer weather is in the forecast for the area

The Ross Moore Lake wildfire south of Kamloops continues to burn, three weeks later. (@BCGovFireInfo/Twitter)

The Ross Moore wildfire south of Kamloops has shown no growth over the last day, remains 7,249.1 hectares in size.

On Friday, Aug. 11, crews are continue to conduct patrols along the northwest flank, mostly focusing on spot containment. Additionally, crews are using direct attacks along the rock bluffs on the northeast corner and the south flank.

Another crew is continuing to work from McConnell Road south along the west flank. They are combining a little bit of everything to attack the blaze – patrolling, direct attack, hand ignition and mop up techniques.

The structure protection crews are establishing a 12-foot wet line along Lac Le Jeune as the blaze is within two kilometres of the lake. They will also be setting up a mass water delivery system and continuing patrols on along Long Lake Road, Edith Lake Road and Goose Lake Road.

There remains to be no threat to Lac Le Jeune Provincial Park.

Throughout the day, the area is expecting mainly sunny skies and temperatures to raise but the humidity to decrease slightly to between 35 and 45 per cent.

Smoke continues to be visible from the City of Kamloops as well as Highway 5 and 5A.

The evacuation order and alert in place since Friday, July 28 remains in effect.

Lightning ignited the blaze on Friday, July 21 and it remains out of control. It is currently one of 395 active wildfires and one of 11 wildfires of note in the province.

