(Black Press Media files)

(Black Press Media files)

23 geese killed by cars in 3 days’ time in Richmond, sparking warning about the snowbirds

‘Drivers need to slow down and pay attention to the roadways,’ Richmond RCMP say

Richmond RCMP are investigating a disturbing case of more than 20 geese being run over by vehicles in recent days– sparking a warning about the migratory birds.

At about 7:20 a.m. on Monday (Feb. 13), police found 20 dead snowbirds on the roadway in the 6200 block of Blundell Road. Due to the large number of birds killed, the BC SPCA is also investigating the incident.

At 5:20 a.m. on Wednesday, a second report for a large flock of geese led police to the intersection of No. 1 Road and Francis Road. There, three geese were found dead after being struck by a vehicle.

Traffic warning signs are being set up in the area, and Mounties are asking drivers to be on the lookout. Geese tend to make their annual return to Richmond in October, sticking around till mid-April.

“Every year at this time we see large numbers of migratory birds flocking to our local greenways, fields, parks and school grounds. But they also move out onto nearby roadways,” Cpl. Ian Henderson said.

“Drivers need to slow down and pay attention to the roadways, especially in poorly lit areas and during the early morning hours.”

At this time, there is no evidence to suggest a criminal intent or a link between the two incidents, but anyone with information is asked to contact Richmond RCMP or CrimeStoppers.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Previous story
Strong feelings for Kelowna’s Starbright Child Centre delivered to Legislature
Next story
Property crime down, violence up in Penticton in 2022: RCMP report

Just Posted

Okanagan Lake in Penticton in February 2023. (Brennan Phillips/Western News)
Not quite time to put away those winter coats in the Okanagan, meteorologist says

Huge rocks fell onto the path at Garnett Family Park in Okanagan Falls on Jan. 10. An assessment is underway. (RDOS)
Work to clear rock fall will begin at Okanagan Falls park

(Mark Brett - Western News) WestJet is resuming service this summer between Penticton and Edmonton. (Photo- Mark Brett)
Flights between Penticton and Edmonton to resume after 2-year hiatus

(Western News File)
Property crime down, violence up in Penticton in 2022: RCMP report