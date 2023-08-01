2 wildfires continue to burn south of Keremeos

The Crater Creek blaze is 42 hecatres while the Gillanders Creek fire is 93.2 hecatres

Residents of Keremeos could see smoke from the Crater Creek fire on July 29. (Laura Lawson/ Facebook)

Two fires burning southeast of Keremeos have grown in size in recent days.

The Crater Creek blaze is burning out of control and is now an estimated 42 hectares in size. It was discovered on July 22 and is suspected to be caused by lightning.

BC Wildfire is responding to the incident although there are no current evacuation orders or alerts associated with the blaze.

The Gillanders Creek fire has been burning since July 13 and has grown to 93.4 hectares in size. While the blaze is burning out of control, BC Wildfire is observing and analyzing the incident but it’s not immediately suppressing the flames. It may be allowed to burn to achieve ecological or resource management objectives and is used on remote fires that do not threaten values.

There are no current evacuation orders or alerts associated with this incident.

This blaze is suspected to be lightning-caused.

