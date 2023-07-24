Two out of control wildfires currently burning in Okanagan Mountain Park. (BC Wildfire Service)

Two out of control wildfires currently burning in Okanagan Mountain Park. (BC Wildfire Service)

2 wildfires burning in Okanagan Mountain Park

Both fires are less than one hectare in size

A second wildfire has sparked in Okanagan Mountain Park.

The first fire ignited late afternoon on July 21 near Good Creek. The last update from BC Wildfire Service says the fire is less than one hectare in size.

Another fire started just after 7 a.m. in the Deeper Creek area. The cause isn’t know at this time. This fire also remains under one hectare.

Okanagan Mountain Park went up in flames 20 years ago after a lightning strike near Rattlesnake Island on Aug. 16, 2003.

READ MORE: Over 300 properties evacuated as wildfire south of Kamloops rages on

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

bc wildfiresKelownaOkanagan

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Aspartame findings shouldn’t change aspartame consumption: B.C. experts
Next story
A UPS strike could be just around the corner. Here’s what you need to know

Just Posted

Penticton RCMP are looking for a shirtless man who stole from a helicopter hangar on Aug. 26. (RCMP)
18 months jail for shirtless man who broke into Naramata helicopter hangar

Flames from a fire on Green Mountain Road could be seen from across Penticton on Sunday night. (Sheila Cab photo Facebook)
Debris fire on Penticton Indian Band land sends flames 15 feet high

(Shuswap Emergency Program/Twitter)
‘Vigorous’ and ‘dangerous’ wildfire north of Chase now 2,000 ha

(file photo)
Animal Food Bank desperate for Okanagan donations to support fire evacuees