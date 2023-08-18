Search and Rescue units were seen at the boat launch on the shores of Harrison Lake. KHSAR volunteers responded to a float plane incident on Monday afternoon. (Photo/Deanna Fortin Jones)

Search and Rescue units were seen at the boat launch on the shores of Harrison Lake. KHSAR volunteers responded to a float plane incident on Monday afternoon. (Photo/Deanna Fortin Jones)

2 rescued after float plane crashed, sank into Harrison Lake

Occupants taken to safety before Search and Rescue arrived

Two people were rescued from a float plane crash on Harrison Lake on Monday afternoon.

Kent-Harrison Search and Rescue volunteers dispatched two watercraft to an area of Harrison Lake northeast of Long Island after getting reports of a float plane incident.

The people inside the plane were rescued before KHSAR volunteers arrived on the scene. The float plane itself sank into the lake; the water was more than 800 feet deep at that point.

The people inside the plane were transported to hospital. Information on their specific condition was not available as of press time.

Kent-Harrison Search and Rescue volunteers respond to dozens of calls every year from emergency agencies in the Agassiz-Harrison area.

Harrison LakeSearch and Rescue

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Shelter for evacuated Okanagan pets available
Next story
Shortage of diabetes and weight loss drug Ozempic pending in Canada

Just Posted

FILE – Lightning strikes late in the evening on Thursday Aug. 23, 2007. (Dave Chidley/The Canadian Press)
‘Dangerous thunderstorms’ could worsen B.C.’s wildfire situation

Creeks and rivers are running dry, prompting a Level 5 Drought rating for the Okanagan. (Okanagan WaterWise photo)
Okanagan drought rating heats up to highest, level 5

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has a new new Elected Official Code of Conduct Policy. The policy replaces the Code of Ethics Policy from 2005. (Black Press file photo)
Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen adopts code of conduct policy

People without vehicles lineup to register for a flight to Calgary, Alberta in Yellowknife on Thursday, August 17, 2023. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to convene an urgent meeting with ministers and senior officials today as residents of the capital of Northwest Territories are ordered to evacuate the area because of an encroaching wildfire. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Braden
‘Difficult days’: B.C. may be facing worst wildfire conditions of the summer