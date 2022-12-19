Two people are unharmed after their two-storey home, on Riverview Drive, caught on fire last Sunday (Dec. 18) morning. (Hope Fire Department/Facebook)

Two people are unharmed after their two-storey home, on Riverview Drive, caught on fire last Sunday (Dec. 18) morning. (Hope Fire Department/Facebook)

2 people unharmed after their home on Riverview Drive catches on fire last Sunday

No injuries reported as Hope Fire Department continue to investigate the cause of the fire

Two people are unharmed after their two-storey home, on Riverview Drive, caught on fire last Sunday (Dec. 18) morning.

The Hope Fire Department posted on Facebook that they responded to reports of flames near the rear of the house and through the roof. The house has extensive damage and firefighters are still investigating what caused the fire.

There are no reports of injuries.

Updates to follow.

READ MORE: No injuries following Seabird Island house fire

@KemoneMoodley
kemone.moodley@hopestandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CommunityfireHope

Previous story
Weave human rights into B.C.’s Mental Health Act, urges report
Next story
B.C. naturopath banned from selling fecal transplants to ‘treat autism’

Just Posted

A homeless person is covered in blankets to shield him from the cold. (Black Press Media file photo)
Warming centres opened in Okanagan amid cold snap

(Black Press File Photo)
Morning Start: Ogopogo Statue

The Penticton Soccer Clubhouse at 550 Eckhardt Avenue West could be demolished in favour of a new facility. (Photo- Logan Lockhart- Western News)
Soccer clubhouse at Penticton King’s Park could be demolished in favour of new facility

Aydar Suniev scored his first-career B.C. Hockey League hat trick on Friday night, Dec. 17, against the Wenatchee Wild. (Photo- Cherie Morgan)
Aydar Suniev scores hat trick; Penticton Vees defeat Wenatchee Wild in feisty affair