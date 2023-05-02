The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

2 men dead after boating incident near Haida Gwaii

Police say the fishermen failed to return to the village of Skidegate, sparking a search across the waters

RCMP say two men are dead after a boating incident on the west coast of Haida Gwaii.

The Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Victoria says it received a request for help to search for a fishing boat that failed to return to the village of Skidegate.

It says it sent the Canadian Coast Guard to join a large community search that was already underway.

The centre says that around 1 p.m. Sunday, the bodies of the missing fishermen were found by the search team and were recovered by the coast guard.

RCMP Cpl. Madonna Saunderson says in an email that the BC Coroners Service has since taken over the investigation.

Skidegate Health Centre said in a Facebook post Monday that it was hosting a sacred fire on the beach to honour the men.

“We would like to reach out and express condolences to the families and community,” the health centre said in the post. “During these difficult times, we are at a loss for words and walk with heavy hearts.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking News

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
More than 33,000 packs of illegal cigarettes seized from West Kelowna home
Next story
Serial arsonist who targeted B.C. restaurants sentenced to five-plus years in prison

Just Posted

In May 2022, red dresses hung from the trees at Penticton Secondary for National Day of Awareness and Action for Murdered and missing Indigenous women for those women and girls who are missing and/or murdered and for those women who have survived violence. (Monique Tamminga Western News file photo)
Red Dress Day walk in Penticton to honour missing and murdered Indigenous women

While snow has melted in the valley bottoms, there is still significant snow at Summerland’s two measurement sites west of the community. (Black Press file photo)
Summerland snowpack significantly higher than normal

Wade Cudmore seen here with his mom Kathy Richardson, will stand trial in Kelowna for the murders of the Fryer brothers found dead in Naramata in May 2021. Cudmore’s mom was found murdered in her home in June 2021. There have been no arrests in her case. (Facebook)
Bail review rejected for Penticton man accused in double murder

(Peach City Radio / Facebook)
Penticton’s Peach City Radio looking for people to get on the air