19 and counting: Oliver crime wave continues

Oliver continues to be the target of thieves with three more businesses hit over the weekend.

On Nov. 19, at 2:54 a.m., an alarm went off at a business in the 5700 block of Main Street. RCMP attended the scene and observed the front glass door had been smashed in. There weren’t any suspects on site, said police.

Evidence was left at the scene and examined by the Forensic Identification Section as well as security video of the suspect showing him inside the store for less than 30 seconds and shortly after he exited the store to the south. Approximately 15 seconds later a police car is seen driving up on the scene. The suspect was covered up, wearing dark clothing, a dark-coloured hoodie with “Zoo-York” written in white writing on it and a grey backpack. The suspect is approximately 5’8 to 5’10. Several cartons of cigarettes were stolen.

On Nov. 20, at 9:16 a.m., a store owner called police to report his business in the 6000 block of Main St. was broken into overnight. Police observed that the front door had a portion of glass smashed out so that the lock could be opened. Entry was made however nothing was stolen.

On Nov. 20, at 11:21 p.m., a woman called police to say she was out for a walk and she came across a broken window at a business in the 6200 block of Main St. Police had earlier located a cash register nearby which the owner of this business later identified as missing.

Police did a further search outside and in an empty lot a Sentry cash box was found belonging to the business. The owner confirmed that cash was missing. Security video was reviewed and identified a lone suspect in a grey hoody. Forensics examined the items from the scene and revealed evidence that will identify the suspect, said Sgt. Don Wigglesworth.

Since mid-October there have been at least 19 break-ins to businesses in Oliver. Two individuals were arrested and charged following a series of incidents in early November but those suspects were released from jail to appear in court in 2023.

