17 Summerland organizations receive grant-in-aid funding

Money distributed to not-for-profit and charitable organizations

Summerland council has given support to 17 organizations with grant-in-aid funding.

The approved 2023 Financial Plan includes a grant-in-aid budget of $73,919. The following organizations received municipal funding:

• Summerland Food Band and Resource Centre, $14,500

• Agur Lake Camp Society, $1,000

• Ryga Arts Festival Society, $7,100

• Friends of Summerland Ornamental Gardens, $8,000

• BGC Okanagan – Summerland, $5,000

• Summerland Bluegrass Society, $250

• Royal Canadian Legion, $500

• Terry Fox Run, $69

• Summerland Action Festival Society, $2,000

• Summerland Rodeo Grounds Equine Development Society, $1,000

• Summerland Arts Council, $2,500

• Meadowlark Nature Festival, $500

• Summerland Fall Fair Society, $8,500

• Summerland Youth Centre, $22,000

• Summerland Minor Hockey – U15 Provincials, $333.33

• Summerland Secondary School – Senior Boys Provincials, $333.33

• Rob Robinson – Canadian Firefighters Curling Championships, $333.33

In addition, three organizations receive an annual standing operational grant-in-aid from the municipality.

The Summerland Museum receives $55,000, the Summerland Youth Centre receives $5,500 and the Summerland Community Arts Council receives $5,000.

Summerland’s annual grant-in-aid process opened early in the fall of 2022. The application deadline was Oct. 22.

The municipality received 19 applications. Organizations receiving funding must be not-for-profit or charitable organizations. Funding requests can be defined as events with local significance, projects or programs that support, sustain, promote, inform, educate, celebrate, preserve, and/or provide access to the arts, culture, environment, heritage, recreation and health activities.

