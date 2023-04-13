17 Summerland organizations receive grant-in-aid funding

Summerland council has given support to 17 organizations with grant-in-aid funding.
The approved 2023 Financial Plan includes a grant-in-aid budget of $73,919. The following organizations received municipal funding:
• Summerland Food Band and Resource Centre, $14,500
• Agur Lake Camp Society, $1,000
• Ryga Arts Festival Society, $7,100
• Friends of Summerland Ornamental Gardens, $8,000
• BGC Okanagan – Summerland, $5,000
• Summerland Bluegrass Society, $250
• Royal Canadian Legion, $500
• Terry Fox Run, $69
• Summerland Action Festival Society, $2,000
• Summerland Rodeo Grounds Equine Development Society, $1,000
• Summerland Arts Council, $2,500
• Meadowlark Nature Festival, $500
• Summerland Fall Fair Society, $8,500
• Summerland Youth Centre, $22,000
• Summerland Minor Hockey – U15 Provincials, $333.33
• Summerland Secondary School – Senior Boys Provincials, $333.33
• Rob Robinson – Canadian Firefighters Curling Championships, $333.33
In addition, three organizations receive an annual standing operational grant-in-aid from the municipality.
The Summerland Museum receives $55,000, the Summerland Youth Centre receives $5,500 and the Summerland Community Arts Council receives $5,000.
Summerland’s annual grant-in-aid process opened early in the fall of 2022. The application deadline was Oct. 22.
The municipality received 19 applications. Organizations receiving funding must be not-for-profit or charitable organizations. Funding requests can be defined as events with local significance, projects or programs that support, sustain, promote, inform, educate, celebrate, preserve, and/or provide access to the arts, culture, environment, heritage, recreation and health activities.
To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.
news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.