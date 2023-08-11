15 spots for free tuition at Okanagan College’s new Early Childhood Education program

OneSky Community Resources, in collaboration with Okanagan College and the provincial government is offering free tuition and flexible delivery to the Early Childhood Education (ECE) program for people living in the South Okanagan. (OC photo)

OneSky Community Resources, in collaboration with Okanagan College and the provincial government, is offering some spots for free tuition to the Early Childhood Education (ECE) program at Okanagan College’s Penticton campus.

The program is designed to help support the childcare industry in the South Okanagan with 15 seats available in the free program which begins Aug. 26 at OC’s Penticton campus. Applicants must meet certain criteria to qualify for the funding.

“We are thrilled to receive this generous funding through the Community Workforce Response Grant program and excited to partner on this initiative with Okanagan College,” said Tanya Behardien, executive director for OneSky Community Resources. “This funding will open doors for local aspiring Early Childhood Educators and support a growing need for these professionals in our community.”

This new ECE program in Penticton also introduces a hybrid delivery model, providing flexibility for students who may be working or have other commitments.

Students only need to attend one in-person class per week and can take the rest of the program online.

The 11-month program also includes three practicum courses, providing students with real-world experience, one of the hallmarks of an OC education, which also includes community-based and professional instructors teaching in a small and intimate setting.

“At Okanagan College, we continue to look for new and innovative ways to support communities up and down the Okanagan Valley by creating programming designed to get people working,” said Neil Fassina, Okanagan College president. “This Early Childhood Education program is a perfect example of working with a great community partner like OneSky Community Resources to help train the workforce of the future and support children and families in the South Okanagan.”

The new program integrates online coursework, interactive virtual classrooms, and hands-on practical experience.

For more information on the Early Childhood Education Certificate go to the Okangan College website.

VIDEO: SkyHawks put on amazing air show

Childcare