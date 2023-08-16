Missing person Stephanie Patterson was found dead in a rural part of Mission on Aug. 15. (Lauren Collins/Special to The News)

Missing person Stephanie Patterson was found dead in a rural part of Mission on Aug. 15. (Lauren Collins/Special to The News)

UPDATE: Missing Coquitlam woman found dead in Mission

Stephanie Patterson had been reported missing on Aug. 11

The search for a missing Coquitlam woman has been called off, as 44-year-old Stephanie Patterson has been found dead in a rural area of Mission.

On Monday, Aug. 14, Coquitlam RCMP reported that they had arrested 57-year-old David Hall in connection to the case, but didn’t reveal any further details.

READ MORE: 1 arrest made in missing Coquitlam woman case

Hall had also been reported missing alongside Patterson, and it was Hall’s truck that was believed to have transported the two individuals away from Meadow Vale Shopping Centre when they went missing on Friday, Aug. 11.

READ MORE: Missing Coquitlam man and woman last seen in Pitt Meadows

According to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT), the body of Patterson was found on Aug. 15, located by members of the community.

IHIT media relations officer Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said that he couldn’t release information about how Patterson knew the suspect, or when charges will be approved.

Have a story tip? Email: brandon.tucker@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking Newsmissing personPitt Meadows

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Photos released of suspected getaway car in B.C. Sikh temple shooting

Just Posted

More recent fires across the Okanagan have prompted a provincial smoky skies bulletin. (Jennifer Smith-Morning Star Photo)
Immense wildfire smoke causes air quality advisory for B.C. Interior

The Crater Creek and Gillanders Creek wildfires southwest of Keremeos merged on Tuesday, Aug. 15, forcing evacuation orders. The fires are currently estimated at a combined size of over 10,000 hectares. (Brennan Phillips/Penticton Western News)
Wildfires near Keremeos balloon to more than 10K hectares

Smoke has blanketed the valley Wednesday morning and yet some still were playing tennis. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
Smoke brings ‘very unhealthy’ air to South Okanagan-Similkameen

Many Okanagan cities broke single-day temperature records on Tuesday, Aug. 15. (Monique Tamminga/Western News)
8 Okanagan cities experience temperature records as heat wave soars across B.C.