Canada’s Emma Wright scores during the gold medal water polo game against the United States at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. The Canadian women’s water polo team advanced to the quarterfinals at the FINA World Aquatics Championships with a 21-6 win over South Africa in Round of 16 action Saturday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Silvia Izquierdo

Canada’s Emma Wright scores during the gold medal water polo game against the United States at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. The Canadian women’s water polo team advanced to the quarterfinals at the FINA World Aquatics Championships with a 21-6 win over South Africa in Round of 16 action Saturday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Silvia Izquierdo

Canada beats South Africa 21-6 to advance to women’s water polo quarterfinals

Canada will play the Netherlands in the next round

The Canadian women’s water polo team advanced to the quarterfinals at the FINA World Aquatics Championships with a 21-6 win over South Africa in Round-of-16 action Saturday.

Canada will play the Netherlands in the next round.

Emma Wright of Whitby, Ont., was named player of the game with four goals, while Toronto’s Verica Bakoc and Montreal’s Elyse Lemay-Lavoie each scored three.

Marilia Mimides, Regina’s Blaire McDowell, Hayley McKelvey of North Delta., B.C., Serena Browne of Pointe-Claire, Que., and Kindred Paul of Spruce Grove, Alta., all scored twice.

Montreal’s Axelle Crevier added a single.

The Canadian women took an early commanding lead, outscoring South Africa 6-1 in the opening quarter en route to the convincing victory.

At last year’s world championships, Canada lost to the Netherlands in a playoff before the quarterfinals.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Sports

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canada held to 0-0 draw by Nigeria in Women’s World Cup 2023 opener

Just Posted

Members from the Okanagan Falls Legion on Saturday, July 22, during the Legion’s 75th-anniversary celebration. (Logan Lockhart- Western News)
Happy birthday: Okanagan Falls Legion celebrates its 75th anniversary

Smoke from the Ross Moore Lake wildfire on July 21, 2023. (BC Wildfire Service)
UPDATE: Wildfire south of Kamloops continues to grow, now 450 hectares

The RCMP arrested an Oliver resident on Wednesday, July 19 for shooting and killing a 29-year old man. (Black Press File Photo)
Oliver resident charged with 2nd degree murder after man found dead in vineyard

Willis Creek fire near Princeton. (BC Wildfire)
Fire burning east of Highway 3 near Princeton