This satellite image provided by CIRA/NOAA shows hurricane Lee in the Atlantic Ocean on Monday, September 11, 2023. The Canadian Hurricane Centre says hurricane Lee could make landfall this weekend anywhere from Maine to southeastern Nova Scotia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-CIRA/NOAA

Hurricane Lee expected to land this weekend in Maine or Nova Scotia

Category 3 storm gathering near Bermuda, headed for Canada’s East Coast

The Canadian Hurricane Centre says hurricane Lee could make landfall this weekend anywhere from Maine to southeastern Nova Scotia.

The centre in Halifax says Lee will likely approach the Atlantic region as a weak hurricane or strong tropical storm that could dump heavy rain over the area during the latter part of the week.

Environment Canada meteorologists say that as the hurricane moves north, it will grow in size but is not expected to gain strength by merging with other weather systems.

As of this morning, the Category 3 hurricane was about 900 kilometres south of Bermuda, churning out winds at 185 kilometres per hour.

Lee was forecast to make a turn to the north on Wednesday, which will likely slow its progress and weaken the storm as it lingers over cooler waters.

Meanwhile, meteorologists with U.S.-based AccuWeather say they expect a “high risk to lives and property” from damaging winds and flooding across much of Nova Scotia.

Severe weather

Freedom Convoy lawyers challenge attempt to put Ottawa residents on stand

