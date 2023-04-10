Baltimore mayor calls for ‘youth curfew’ after 2 teens shot

The mayor of Baltimore called for a summer curfew after two teenagers were shot while police were attempting to break up a large crowd of minors.

A 14-year-old and a 16-year-old were shot and wounded as police attempted to break up fights among a crowd of more than 200 teenagers gathered at the city’s Inner Harbor area around 9 p.m. Sunday, WBAL-TV reported.

One of the victims was in critical condition and the other was stable, WBAL reported.

Two suspects were arrested, police said, including one with a loaded gun who matched a description of the shooter and another who was found with a loaded gun in a police garage, WBAL reported.

Following the shooting, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced his intention to implement a 9 p.m. curfew for anyone 14 years and younger and 10 p.m. for those younger than 17 during the forthcoming summer months, WJZ-TV reported.

“I want everyone to hear me and hear me clearly,” Scott said. “We are going back to the old days. We will be enforcing a youth curfew as we move into the latter spring and summer months.”

Scott has seen young children away from their homes at night too often, he said.

“It’s not just about making sure we are getting them off the street, but making sure that we are supporting them and figuring out what’s going on with them and their families,” Scott said. “It is not normal for person to be that far away from their home and no one knows where they are or cares for them.”

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CrimePoliticsUSA

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Home-based workers became younger, more diverse in U.S. during pandemic

Just Posted

Around 15 Penticton and Area Search and Rescue spent their Easter Sunday rescuing a climber who had broke his leg at Skaha Bluffs. (PENSAR)
Badly injured climber rescued from cave by Penticton Search and Rescue

Penticton bylaw officers are often first to being called for social disorder but don’t currently have any power but to call police for assistance. A new Safe Public Space bylaw would give them more authority. (File photo)
Penticton wants feedback on bylaw that would ban open drug use in public spaces

Six-storey development at the former Ogopogo motel site will bring over 350 housing units to Riverside Drive which is seeing a major densification. (Rendering)
Six members of Penticton city council attend housing forum in Vancouver

Rendering if what the new Green Gables Resort will look like fronting Main Street in Osoyoos. (Town of Osoyoos)
Osoyoos motel gets green light to construct 4-storey resort