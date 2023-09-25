Surrey man targeted in Penticton shooting

The victim is described as being in “serious but stable” condition

A 21-year-old from Surrey was shot late on Sept. 23 outside a Penticton gas station. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

A 21-year-old from Surrey was the victim in what RCMP are calling a targeted shooting in Penticton on Saturday night.

The Penticton RCMP General Investigative Section has now taken over the investigation into the Sept. 23 shooting, that sent one man to the hospital.

“Preliminary information suggests this was a targeted event and police do not feel public safety is at risk,” said Const. Kelly Brett. “Given the time of day and the location, it is fortunate no other people were injured during this incident”.

The shooting took place at the Super Save Gas Station on Green Mountain Road at around 9:30 p.m. On arrival, RCMP discovered a man with a gunshot wound.

READ MORE: Possible shooting at Penticton gas station

A witness at the scene told Black Press Media that the victim had been shot in the face. The RCMP describes his condition as serious but stable.

Police are seeking any dash cam video or witnesses that may have been in the area of Green Mountain Road and the Super Save Gas Station between 9 and 10 p.m. on Sept. 23.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300. Anyone with information can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.bccrimestoppers.com.

The RCMP has stated that no further information will be released as the case is under investigation.

Breaking NewsPenticton shooting