The Keremeos Volunteer Fire Department raised over $1,400 for the 13 Wilson’s Landing Fire Department firefighters who lost homes to the McDougall Creek Wildfire this year. (KFD - Facebook)

The Keremeos Volunteer Fire Department raised over $1,400 for the 13 Wilson’s Landing Fire Department firefighters who lost homes to the McDougall Creek Wildfire this year. (KFD - Facebook)

South Okanagan firefighters raise over $5k for comrades who lost homes

13 Wilson’s Landing firefighters lost their homes to the McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna

The members of two South Okanagan-Similkameen fire departments raised over $5,500 combined for 13 Wilson’s Landing firefighters who lost their homes to the McDougall Creek wildfire.

The Oliver Fire Department and the Keremeos Volunteer Fire Department each held BBQ fundraisers on Sept. 23 and 24, with the proceeds going to their comrades in West Kelowna.

The Keremeos and Oliver Buy-Low Foods donated the goods for the fundraisers.

The Oliver fundraiser brought in $4,175, and the Keremeos fundraiser brought in $1,400.

“We cannot express how much your donations mean,” the Oliver department wrote on social media.

“Every bit helps,” said Keremeos fire chief Jordy Bosscha.

READ ALSO: Rain welcomed in Peachland as wildfire continues to burn

B.C. Wildfires 2023

Previous story
Last evacuation alerts rescinded for Twin Lakes wildfire
Next story
RCMP investigating shots fired in Oliver

Just Posted

A helicopter flies above the Bush Creek East wildfire perimeter. (Rebecca Willson-Salmon Arm Observer)
Shuswap’s Bush Creek East wildfire ‘being held’

This Barbie-tastic ride was a part of zucchini races the annual Heritage Fall Fair at the Grist Mill and Gardens. (Brennan Phillips - Keremeos Review)
Keremeos’ Grist Mill sends off summer with Heritage Fall Fair

Oliver RCMP are looking for witnesses to potential gunshots on Sept. 23. (Black Press file)
RCMP investigating shots fired in Oliver

The Keremeos Volunteer Fire Department raised over $1,400 for the 13 Wilson’s Landing Fire Department firefighters who lost homes to the McDougall Creek Wildfire this year. (KFD - Facebook)
South Okanagan firefighters raise over $5k for comrades who lost homes