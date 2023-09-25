South Okanagan firefighters raise over $5k for comrades who lost homes

The members of two South Okanagan-Similkameen fire departments raised over $5,500 combined for 13 Wilson’s Landing firefighters who lost their homes to the McDougall Creek wildfire.
The Oliver Fire Department and the Keremeos Volunteer Fire Department each held BBQ fundraisers on Sept. 23 and 24, with the proceeds going to their comrades in West Kelowna.
The Keremeos and Oliver Buy-Low Foods donated the goods for the fundraisers.
The Oliver fundraiser brought in $4,175, and the Keremeos fundraiser brought in $1,400.
“We cannot express how much your donations mean,” the Oliver department wrote on social media.
“Every bit helps,” said Keremeos fire chief Jordy Bosscha.