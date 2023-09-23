South Okanagan emergency department closes overnight due to doctor shortage

Doctor shortages have once again closed Oliver hospital’s emergency department.

Emergency services at the South Okanagan General Hospital will be unavailable from 6 p.m. Saturday, September 23 to 8 a.m. Sunday, September 24, Interior Health said.

Patients can access care at Penticton Regional Hospital.

IH’s announcement marks the fifth time this month the hospital’s emergency department has been forced to close, including twice on Labour Day weekend alone.

All other services will continue as normal at the Oliver-based hospital.

The town’s mayor, Martin Johansen, recently called the slew of closures “unacceptable” and later predicted they would continue into October with the situation showing no signs of changing.

IH says that people in the community who need life-threatening emergency care should always call 911 for transport to the nearest available and appropriate facility.

