Rex Gill memorial ride returns to Penticton

The Saturday, Sept. 23 ride is in memory of Rex Gill and his late friend Mike Courtenay

Penticton’s Rex Gill was killed in a mistaken identity case in January 2019. His murder remains unsolved. The fifth memorial ride for Rex takes place Sept. 23 from Penticton to Osoyoos. (Contributed)

From Penticton to Osoyoos, a charity motorcycle ride that honours the legacy of a local man and his friend returns this weekend.

The fifth annual Rex Gill Memorial Ride goes Saturday, Sept. 23, with bikers set to raise funds for the Kelowna Gospel Mission and the Penticton Alliance Church food bank.

Riders will converge Saturday in Penticton at 9 a.m., in memory of Gill, who was murdered in Kamloops in 2019. Before his death, Gill had started the fundraiser himself to raise money for the Kelowna-based Gospel Mission.

His murder remains unsolved and police believe it was a case of mistaken identity.

The ride also honours his friend, Mike Courtenay, who passed in 2020.

Around $2,500 was raised from the event in 2022.

Motorcycles, along with cars and trucks, are welcome to join the event.

The ride itself, which will see participants head south down Highway 97, starts at 10 a.m.

Drivers will meet for registration at the Tim Horton’s parking lot, located on Westminster Avenue.

Organizers say that on the way back from the Osoyoos area, riders are expected to stop at the OK Falls Hotel.

The weekend event also features an online fundraiser, with two separate 50/50-style decks.

Cards are $20.

While funds from one 50/50 will go back to the Kelowna Gospel Mission, money from the other will be donated to the Penticton food bank, in support of single parents and local elders.

Donations can also be made in-person at the ride through his mother, Marie, and by e-transfer at rexg1977@gmail.com.

