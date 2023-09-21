RCMP recover equipment stolen from Willowbrook Fire Department

The trailer that was broken into housed pumps used to fight Upper Park Rill wildfire

The Willowbrook Volunteer Fire Department helped fight the Upper Park Rill fire and one of its trailers was broken into. RCMP recovered most of the stolen items. (Willowbrook VFD Facebook)

The Willowbrook Fire Department thanked RCMP after officers helped recover several important firefighting items that had been stolen.

The fire department took to social media on Wednesday morning, Sept 20, to ask the public for help after discovering their structural protection trailer had been broken into at 3:30 a.m. that day.

The trailer had been used most recently to protect the community during the Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire.

According to the fire department, the thieves drilled through the locks on the trailer and stole three pumps worth around $10,000.

On Sept. 21, RCMP successfully recovered the pumps, and returned them to the fire department.

“A huge thank you from the WVFD to the RCMP for a job very well done,” the department posted in an update to social media.

A specially equipped toolbox was also taken, worth about $1,000, and was not recovered. The trailer also still requires replacements for the drilled out locks.

firefightersRCMP