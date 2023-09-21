The Township of Spallumcheen has begun legal action against a Reservoir Road property. (Morning Star - file photo)

Property owner taken to court by North Okanagan township

Legal action commenced over unauthorized buildings and occupation

The Township of Spallumcheen is taking legal action against a rural property owner.

At a special meeting Tuesday, Sept. 5, council released the following details from in-camera to inform the public of actions it is taking with regard to a property at 1615 Reservoir Rd.

The township said in a three-paragraph release it is taking legal action for the following reasons:

• issuance of Stop Work Order(s) regarding buildings;

• issuance of Do Not Occupy Notice(s) regarding occupancy of buildings;

• proceeding with a civil injunction regarding Official Community Plan, building and land use infractions.

“The legal proceedings will commence to address the property owner’s failure to comply with the township’s bylaws,” said the municipality in the release.

No details behind the reasons given for legal action were released by the township.

