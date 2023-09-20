The McDougall Creek wildfire continues to burn in West Kelowna, standing at 11,000 hectares. (Jason Pettyjohn/Facebook)

The McDougall Creek wildfire continues to burn in West Kelowna, standing at 11,000 hectares. (Jason Pettyjohn/Facebook)

Oliver FD fundraiser for firefighters who lost homes in West Kelowna blaze

Barbecue at Buy-Low on Saturday will go to 13 firefighters whose homes burned down

Firefighters in Oliver are hoping the rest of the community will join them this weekend in raising money for their fellow Okanagan firefighters who lost their own homes while battling wildfires this summer.

A barbecue fundraiser is set for Saturday, Sept. 23, at the local Buy-Low, in support of 13 crew members from the Wilson’s Landing Fire Department which provides first medical and fire suppression services for communities between Traders Cove and Shelter Cove along Westside Road in West Kelowna.

The event is hosted by the Oliver Fire Department, which says that out of 24 members of the Wilson’s Landing department who battled the McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna, 13 of them lost their homes in that same blaze.

“While homes can be rebuilt, there can be many unforeseen costs,” Oliver’s fire department wrote in a social media post, adding that many neighbouring stations from the across the region helped in battling the West Kelowna blaze.

The fundraiser will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and organizers are inviting people to grab a burger or hot dog, with all the fixings, in support of Wilson’s Landing FD.

Minimum donation is $5.

Community members who support the cause will also get a chance to meet their local Oliver firefighters and see some of the department’s trucks on display.

Oliver’s Buy-Low is located at 5717 Main Street.

READ MORE: Wildfire in Oliver caused by sparks from power pole being worked on

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

B.C. Wildfires 2023Penticton

Love The Keremeos Review?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Love is Louder drowns out Hands Off Our Kids protesters in Penticton

Just Posted

While the public won’t be able to see them banded for tracking this year, they can still learn about species like this Red-Shafted Flicker at the Vaseux Lake Bird Observatory’s open house on Sunday. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Going to the birds at Vaseux Lake’s observatory open house

The T-Rex being installed at a Penticton property on Tuesday, Sept. 19. (Kevin Stone photo)
PHOTOS: Alice the 17K pound T-Rex has landed in Penticton

The McDougall Creek wildfire continues to burn in West Kelowna, standing at 11,000 hectares. (Jason Pettyjohn/Facebook)
Oliver FD fundraiser for firefighters who lost homes in West Kelowna blaze

RCMP impounded a teen’s BMW after they were stopped for excessive speeding. (Black Press Media file photo)
Osoyoos teen’s vehicle impounded after speeding 50km/h over limit