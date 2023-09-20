Oliver FD fundraiser for firefighters who lost homes in West Kelowna blaze

Barbecue at Buy-Low on Saturday will go to 13 firefighters whose homes burned down

Firefighters in Oliver are hoping the rest of the community will join them this weekend in raising money for their fellow Okanagan firefighters who lost their own homes while battling wildfires this summer.

A barbecue fundraiser is set for Saturday, Sept. 23, at the local Buy-Low, in support of 13 crew members from the Wilson’s Landing Fire Department which provides first medical and fire suppression services for communities between Traders Cove and Shelter Cove along Westside Road in West Kelowna.

The event is hosted by the Oliver Fire Department, which says that out of 24 members of the Wilson’s Landing department who battled the McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna, 13 of them lost their homes in that same blaze.

“While homes can be rebuilt, there can be many unforeseen costs,” Oliver’s fire department wrote in a social media post, adding that many neighbouring stations from the across the region helped in battling the West Kelowna blaze.

The fundraiser will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and organizers are inviting people to grab a burger or hot dog, with all the fixings, in support of Wilson’s Landing FD.

Minimum donation is $5.

Community members who support the cause will also get a chance to meet their local Oliver firefighters and see some of the department’s trucks on display.

Oliver’s Buy-Low is located at 5717 Main Street.

