Naramata utility trailer stolen and emptied of $100k of tools

More than three weeks after they were stolen, RCMP are looking to the public to help find $100,000 in stolen tools from the Naramata Bench.

On Aug. 25, a white Mirage utility trailer was reported stolen from a property in the 1700 block of Naramata Road.

A vehicle had been seen entering the property at 10 p.m. and then leaving minutes later with the trailer in tow.

“Investigators quickly recovered the trailer just hours later on Green Mountain Road and Highway 3A, however the tools were sadly no longer there,” said Penticton RCMP Const. Kelly Brett. “This is a huge loss for a small business that has been operating for a very long time within the community and the theft of these tools has a large impact on their business.”

Some of the larger valued items still outstanding include:

* Various saws, grinders, nailers and drill sets

* A Master Craft eight-gallon compressor

* A Bosch laser level with tripod

* Two Master Craft rooters

*A Makita planer

* Two tile cutters

* One black laminate cutter

* Seven floodlights

The Penticton RCMP is looking for any witnesses who may have seen the trailer on the roads on Aug. 24 around 10 p.m., or know the whereabouts of the tools that were within it.

Anyone with any information about this theft is asked to contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 and reference file #2023-13855.

People can also remain anonymous by calling CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

