Last-minute decision leads to $75,000 win for Sicamous resident

‘It still hasn’t hit me yet… I can’t believe it’

Sicamous’ Evelyn Burgess recently won $75,000 on a scratch-and-win ticket purchased at the Chevron station on MacLean McPherson Road.” (BCLC photo)

Having second-thoughts on a lottery ticket purchase led to a $75,000 win for Evelyn Burgess.

“It still hasn’t hit me yet… I can’t believe it,” the Sicamous resident commented in a Sept. 25 BC Lottery Corporation (BCLC) media release.

Burgess purchased the winning High Roller Casino scratch and win ticket from the Chevron station on MacLean McPherson Road. This was after she left the business initially thinking she didn’t want one.

“[The retailer] said there’s a new ticket out but I said, ‘No not today’ and walked out,” explained Burgess. “But then I turned right around and bought it anyways.”

It wasn’t until her lunch break at work that Burgess discovered she’d won, having checked her ticket on BCLC’s Lotto! app.

“I made the electrician at work pinch me because I couldn’t believe it!” commented Burgess, who plans to use some of the prize money on new furniture.

