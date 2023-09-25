The last alerts have been rescinded for the Upper Park Rill wildfire near Twin Lakes. (RDOS)

Last evacuation alerts rescinded for Twin Lakes wildfire

The alerts were issued on Sept. 17 due to a burst of increased fire activity

The last evacuation alerts for the Upper Park Rill wildfire near Twin Lakes have been rescinded.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen ended the alerts for the 12 properties on Sept. 25.

The properties had been put on alert on Sept. 17 after the fire showed increased activity due to higher winds and dry conditions.

These alerts were the last ones for the Upper Park Rill wildfire that were still remaining, but they were not the only ones active in the region.

The RDOS still has 151 properties and the District of Summerland has 60 that are on evacuation alert due to the Glen Lake Wildfire as of 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 25.

B.C. Wildfires 2023

