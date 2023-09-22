Here’s what’s happening this weekend in the South Okanagan

Bonnie Raitt at the SOEC kicks off a busy first weekend of autumn in the region

The highlight to Wine Country Weekend is the ever-popular grape stomp at the Festival of the Grape happening Sunday, Sept. 24 at Oliver Community Park. (Western News file photo)

There’s no shortage of ways to officially greet the fall season this weekend in the South Okanagan.

Here’s what’s happening from Sept. 22 to 24:

Bonnie Raitt in Penticton (Sept. 22)

Here’s something to talk about: Bonnie Raitt will perform at the South Okanagan Events Centre on Friday night.

Royal Wood will serve as special guest, with the show starting at 8 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Wine Capital Weekend Festival in Oliver (Sept. 22 to 24)

There’s lots planned at the Oliver Wine District and around the community all weekend long, including the Beer Olympics, Grape Stomp Competition, and Amazing Oliver Race during Cask & Keg.

The event typically welcomes more than 6,000 attendees.

Tickets and more information can be found here.

Ryga Arts Festival in Summerland (Sept. 22 to 24)

There’s many activities planned at the popular festival, set to run from Friday to Sunday.

The opening ceremony for the festival, which honours the legacy of George Ryga, happened on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

Events include music, theatre, spoken word and visual arts.

A full list of events that could be enjoyed this weekend can be found here.

Writers’ Festival returns to Penticton (Sept. 22 to 24)

The Wine Country Writers Festival runs at Penticton’s Lakeside Resort from Friday to Sunday.

Writers and readers from B.C. and Alberta will be in attendance for the annual, non-profit conference.

Sizzle Fest in Keremeos (Sept. 23)

The always-popular Similkameen Sizzle Fest is back on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

A pepper-eating contest and bull-riding competition are among the planned festivities.

Heritage Fall Fair at Keremeos’ Grist Mill (Sept. 23 to 24)

The eighth annual fall fair returns to the Similkameen on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There are expected to be more than 50 exhibits to see or compete in over the course of the weekend.

Osoyoos Pride Arts Festival (Sept. 23)

Gyro Park in Osoyoos hosts Pride Arts Festival events all day Saturday.

Festivities run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and a full list of scheduled events can be found here.

Okanagan Vinyl Festival (Sept. 24)

The 10th annual edition of the festival returns to Okanagan College in Penticton, with records and audio gear among the items to be on sale in support of the Peach City Radio, CFUZ 92.9 FM.

Event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Penticton’s Slack Alley (Sept. 24)

The season’s last slack-alley party goes on Sunday at the 200 block in downtown Penticton, between Main and Martin Street.

Live music and family-friendly activities run from noon to 4 p.m.

