Fire at Vernon park quickly doused

A Vernon Fire Rescue Services crew was able to quickly extinguish a small grass fire at the north entrance to Becker Park off 39th Avenue Wednesday, Sept. 20, just after 12 p.m.

Nearby witnesses said they heard crackling in the bush as they called the fire department.

“The fire was approximately 10 feet by 10 feet, and an investigation into the fire confirmed it was human caused,” said City of Vernon communications officer Josh Winquist.

VFRS is reminding the public to be cautious when enjoying outdoors spaces. Despite the cooler temperatures and recent precipitation, conditions remain very dry.

The crew used water, an axe and shovel to help put out the fire.

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP was also on-scene.

