Bystanders help in arrest of Penticton man involved in attempted hit and run

Area residents who witnessed the crash held the suspect until police arrived

A Penticton man allegedly driving a stolen vehicle was arrested after being involved in a crash and attempting to flee on foot.

Just before 6 p.m. on Sept. 23, first responders were called to the scene of a two vehicle collision near Duncan Avenue and Balfour Street.

The alleged suspect, a 40-year-old Penticton man had driven the vehicle into a black Jeep, causing it to crash through a fence and roll into an adjacent property. The suspect got out of his own vehicle and attempting to flee on foot.

People in the area who saw the crash quickly apprehended the man and held him until RCMP arrived and arrested him. The suspect had multiple outstanding warrants for his arrest and was a prohibited driver, said police.

“Although the actions by the bystanders are not encouraged by police, due to safety risks, Penticton RCMP are thankful for the community response in helping facilitate the identification and arrest of the male,” said Penticton Const. Kelly Brett.

Both drivers were assessed by Emergency Health Services and did not sustain any major injuries.

The man who was arrested is facing numerous motor vehicle act and criminal charges, which according to RCMP may include possession of stolen property, driving while prohibited, failing to comply with court-ordered conditions, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

The man was held in police custody to appear before a judge, according to RCMP.

READ MORE: Possible shooting at Penticton gas station

Penticton