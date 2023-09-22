Representatives from Vernon Fire Rescue Services, Vernon’s Emergency Support Services Program, BC Emergency Health Services, the SPCA, the Salvation Army, St. John Ambulance, and Wayside gathered at Vernon’s Kal Tire Place on Thursday, Sept. 21, to receive banners filled with messages of thanks from community members. (City of Vernon photo)

Banner job done by Okanagan responders, volunteers amid wildfires

Large thank-you banners signed by the public presented to First Responders and volunteers

Some big ‘Thank You’ cards were presented in Vernon.

Representatives from a number of local emergency response and volunteer organizations gathered at Kal Tire Place Thursday, Sept. 21, to receive two banners that have been filled with messages of thanks from residents of Vernon and the surrounding area.

The banners were donated by Wayside to offer an opportunity for community members to express their gratitude for the emergency response work that was done during the Central Okanagan and Shuswap wildfires this summer, both on the front lines of the fires and through Vernon’s Emergency Support Services (ESS) Reception Centre.

Vernon’s ESS Reception Centre was in operation for 15 days,, during which time more than 2,400 people were assisted who had been displaced from their homes due to wildfires in West Kelowna, Kelowna, Lake Country, and their surrounding areas, as well as parts of the Shuswap.

The banners have now been donated to Vernon Fire Rescue Services and Vernon’s Emergency Program.

