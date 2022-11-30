Highway 1, about 30 km east of Revelstoke, looking east. (DriveBC)

Highway 1, about 30 km east of Revelstoke, looking east. (DriveBC)

Vehicle incident causing delays on Highway 1, east of Revelstoke

A semi-truck was involved in the incident

A vehicle incident involving a semi-truck occurred just before 2 p.m. on Highway 1 east of Revelstoke at Albert Canyon.

The incident may cause traffic to slow down, as traffic was limited to one lane, alternating. Crews are assessing the situation, before they will work to recover the vehicle. DriveBC warns drivers of expected delays and to watch for traffic control.

The incident is between the Albert Canyon chain-up area and Albert Canyon Rd.

The Revelstoke Review will stay up-to-date as the situation progresses.

READ MORE: Two Okanagan men arrested after fleeing police in Armstrong

READ MORE: No invasive mussels in Columbia Shuswap water: Columbia Shuswap Invasive Species Society

@josh_piercey
josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

trans-canada highway

Previous story
12-hour commute during snow storm a chaotic ‘nightmare’ in B.C.’s Lower Mainland
Next story
Snowstorm halts mail delivery in some B.C. cities as Canada Post issues red, yellow alerts

Just Posted

Figure skater Deepika Gill, who earned a perfect score at the 2022 Okanagan Interclub Competition in West Kelowna last week, was one of 25 skaters from Penticton sent to the competition. (Submitted)
Penticton figure skater glides to perfect score at competition in West Kelowna

Penticton Community Centre has had to cancel aquafit and swim classes due to staffing shortages. (City of Penticton)
Penticton pool staffing woes continue, classes cancelled, pool hours fluctuate

A sick senior citizen engaged in a virtual visit with her doctor using telehealth video technology to get a diagnosis which was encouraged during the coronavirus outbreak to help in social distancing. ADOBE STOCK INAGE
Respiratory and COVID outbreaks at Okanagan care homes

The Penticton Vees acquired the rights to forward Nicholas Degraves from the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL) on Wednesday, Nov. 30. (Photo- Brooks Bandits/Em Duncan)
Penticton Vees say goodbye to key forward Ethan Mann for a player they ‘couldn’t pass up’