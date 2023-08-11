The Flying Fools High Dive at the Penticton Peach Festival on Aug. 11. (Logan Lockhart/Western News)

VIDEO: Flying Fools High Dive Show splashes into Penticton Peach Festival

The high-flying show continues all weekend long at Okanagan Lake Park

A group of five world-renowned divers splashed into the Penticton Peach Festival on Friday, Aug. 11.

The Quebec-based Flying Fool High Dive Show made their presence felt at Okanagan Lake Park, with divers jumping into a water-filled tank from heights of three, six, nine and 25 metres.

Large crowds on Friday filled the park to watch the performance, which hadn’t been featured at Peachfest in seven years.

Up to five acrobats launched themselves into the water at once, with one diver ending the show by jumping into the pool by himself from a height of 25 meters.

The show, sponsored in Penticton by RPR Heating, has been seen across North America and parts of Europe over the last several years.

After splashing into the city’s signature summertime event on Thursday and Friday, the high-flying dive show returns for appearances at the festival on Saturday and Sunday.

The acrobats include aspects of comedy in their performance and will dive into the Okanagan Lake Park pool at noon, 2:45 p.m. and 7 p.m. on both days.

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

DivingEntertainmentPenticton

