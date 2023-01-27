Vernon Winter Carnival one week away

The 63rd annual Vernon Winter Carnival – presented by Valley First – kicks off in just one week and tickets are selling fast.

A variety of new events, 28 in fact, and the return of many beloved and popular events take place from Feb. 3-12 throughout the Greater Vernon area.

“The theme for 2023 is Carnival TV,” said executive director Vicki Proulx. “The community is really going all out! The parade is going to be especially amazing this year with so many fun TV show themed entries- from cartoons to sitcoms, movies and games shows, it’s going to be awesome.”

Over 130 events will take place during the 10-day festival, some events are hosted by Vernon Winter Carnival Society directly and others are hosted by third-party businesses and organizations, making Carnival a true community event where everyone can get involved.

Events for kids, families and seniors range from free to $125 so there really is something for everyone.

The festival kicks off with the return of the Balloon Glow in Polson Park on Friday, Feb. 3, followed by the Vernon Winter Carnival parade Saturday, Feb. 4 at 12 p.m. and the Snow Sculpture Competition finishing off the opening weekend at Silver Star Sunday, Feb. 5.

Those events are just a fraction of the activities happening during the first weekend of Carnival and the fun continues into the week and following weekend.

“You can really feel the excitement returning this year,” said Laurell Cornell, chair of the Carnival Society. “Vernon Winter Carnival is a continuing tradition here in Vernon, it brings our community together and keeps us connected through shared and memorable experiences.”

As a non-profit society, Carnival also hosts a number of fundraisers throughout the festival including a raffle and online auction. Money raised from these initiatives goes directly back into the society to expand and improve the festival, fostering community spirit for years to come. Those wishing to support the society can purchase raffle tickets and auction items at https://linktr.ee/vernonwintercarnival

There are a number of sold out events already, like the Parka Party at Predator Ridge, Sip and Savour and Pokemon Habitats at the library. Event tickets can be purchased at vernonwintercarnival.com/events, by phone at 250-545-2236 or in person from the Carnival office at 3401 35th Ave., open Monday-Friday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Since 1961, Carnival’s mission has been to foster community spirit and promote Vernon as a winter destination through the 10-day festival.

