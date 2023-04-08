Vernon choir commits songs to Ukraine amid war

As the Russion invasion of Ukraine drags on, a local choir has committed to including Ukraine in every program.
AURA Chamber Choir is ready to share songs of love and springtime with Songs of Nature at Peace Lutheran Church Saturday, April 15 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 16 at 2 p.m.
The choir will perform a Ukrainian piece in every show until Ukraine prevails.
For Songs of Nature, conductor Terry Pitt-Brooke has prepared an edition of Kyrylo Stetsenko’s SON (A Dream), a partsong that recounts a prisoner’s dream of “a happy summer time” that crumbles in a bitter awakening. Thanks to Vernon Proms impresario Natalia Polchenko for her help with Ukrainian pronunciation.
“Spring: the season of nature’s awakening, and the season of love for all mortal beings,” said Dr. Pitt-Brooke. “AURA Chamber Choir celebrates this ‘amorous and fair season’ with Songs of Nature, a potpourri of European choral music that spans five centuries.”
In addition, AURA will delight in celebrating founding director Imant Raminsh’s 80th birthday with a performance of his chorus, The Peace of Wild Things, under his own direction.
Tickets, $20 and students free, are available at Wentworth Music, choir members and at the door.
